She’s Finally Here! Toya Wright Welcomes Daughter Reign

Her little bundle of joy came into the world at 7 pounds, 7 ounces.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
Toya Wright Official Book Release Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

She’s finally here!

On Thursday, Toya Wright posted on Instagram that she recently gave birth to her daughter Reign.

Baby Reign Rushing, whose father is 2 Commas clothing owner and sports manager Robert “Red” Rushing, came into the world at 7 pounds 7 ounces.

Look at her little rainbow socks!!!

Reign Ryan Rushing 💕💕 7lbs , 7ozs🌈#reginaecarter

A post shared by Reginae Carter😍@colormenae (@colormenaenae) on

Toya was joined by her eldest daughter Reginae Carter for the delivery. Twinsies!

Awww #ToyaWright with her two girls ❤️ #MommyDuties

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Mommy loves you Reigny.💕 📸: @monicabrown

A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on

Look who showed up to support! Monica Brown.

Auntie @monicabrown spent the day with us. We love you Mo. Xo

A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on

As we previously reported, Toya announced her pregnancy back in September with an entire trailer to commemorate the moment.

My most important job will always be mom. #back2work #YouJustDontGetIt 10:26:17

A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on

Congrats Toya and Robert! She’s just beautiful!

Photos