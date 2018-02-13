She’s Finally Here! Toya Wright Welcomes Daughter Reign

She’s finally here!

On Thursday, Toya Wright posted on Instagram that she recently gave birth to her daughter Reign.

Baby Reign Rushing, whose father is 2 Commas clothing owner and sports manager Robert “Red” Rushing, came into the world at 7 pounds 7 ounces.

Look at her little rainbow socks!!!

Toya was joined by her eldest daughter Reginae Carter for the delivery. Twinsies!

Look who showed up to support! Monica Brown.

As we previously reported, Toya announced her pregnancy back in September with an entire trailer to commemorate the moment.

Congrats Toya and Robert! She’s just beautiful!

RELATED NEWS:

Toya Wright Has A Royal Baby Shower For Her New Princess

Toya Wright Glows In Maternity Pic + Tia Mowry Is Having A…

WATCH: Toya Wright Created An Entire Movie Trailer For Her Pregnancy Announcement