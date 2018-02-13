Fashion & Style
Home > Fashion & Style

Michaela Coel Made Her Dress For The WAKANDA Premiere In Two Hours And Social Media Was In Love

Written By: Jamé Jackson

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Oftentimes when it comes to celebrities, we naturally think of them having a slew of makeup artists and hair and wardrobe stylists at the ready for every event, function, and premiere. However, when a last-minute invite happens, sometimes you have to think quick on your feet–even if that means making your own outfit.

'Black Panther' European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Mike Marsland / Getty

For Black Panther star Michaela Coel, that was exactly what happened when a last minute invite to the London premiere called for her to think quick on her feet. With less than two hours before the premiere, Michaela literally cut up a skirt and turned it into a top, sewing it with a second skirt to make a dress. And yes, that is exactly what she wore on the red carpet.https://twitter.com/michaelacoel/status/961932089238188032?ref_src=twcamp%5Eshare%7Ctwsrc%5Eios%7Ctwgr%5Ecom.tinyspeck.chatlyio.share%7Ctwcon%5E7100%7Ctwterm%5E0

RELATED: Black Panther’s Ode To Black Hair Is Exactly What Hollywood Needs

Her tweet read, “Last minute invite to WAKANDA, had 2hrs to ready myself. I had bought two of the same skirt from auntie who has the stall outside the pharmacy in Accra mall. I cut one skirt to make it into a top and sew dating together into a dress. Resourceful b*tch,” followed by two pictures of her on the red carpet.

Black Panther European Premiere In London

Source: Barcroft Media / Getty

The British actress’ tweet caught fire on social media, half by people simply impressed by her outfit and the other half stressed that she did it all in less than two hours.https://twitter.com/Sean68811305/status/962124610702626816

Obviously, we want to know how to make something as beautiful as her dress quickly. Or heck, just make a clothing line for us:

Michaela paired her dress with a bold red lip and gave us a simple, black lined eye. We’re here for it!

'Black Panther' European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Tim P. Whitby / Getty

So aside from incredible acting skills, Coel has shown us that she is the Queen of resourcefulness. DON’T MISS:

Go Behind The Scenes Of Angela Bassett’s ‘Black Panther’ Premiere Look

Chadwick Boseman Shares His Surreal Experience Of Driving Past KKK Rallies While Filming ‘Black Panther’

Lupita Nyong’o And Michael B. Jordan Look Like Black Royalty In South Korea

Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals

Welcome To Wakanda: The Royal Red Carpet Premiere

16 photos Launch gallery

Welcome To Wakanda: The Royal Red Carpet Premiere

Continue reading Welcome To Wakanda: The Royal Red Carpet Premiere

Welcome To Wakanda: The Royal Red Carpet Premiere

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos