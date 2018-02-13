Folks Have A Lot To Say About Snapchat’s New Update — And Most Of It Is Shady AF

Most of us had been hearing about Snapchat’s new update from the unfortunate folks who had their settings set to “automatic update.” But for those who opted not to get the Snap update were in for a surprise when the app took matters into its own hands and updated itself.

When your Snapchat was the only one that hadn’t updated and then you open it and all of a sudden it’s updated pic.twitter.com/xAQmZOTbfi — girl posts (@girlposts) February 10, 2018

The new display and logistics will certainly take some getting use to. People are already grieving the loss of the good old days when snapchatting was simple:

I miss the old Snapchat

Straight from the go Snapchat

Easy to control Snapchat

Does what you're told Snapchat

I hate the new Snapchat

The hard to use Snapchat

The bad reviews Snapchat

It's time to lose Snapchat — turkey leg (@GalbraithWill) February 10, 2018

this new snapchat update really is bad pic.twitter.com/sTj4yCdVhb — Derek™ (@ProdigyNelson) February 11, 2018

I swear I don’t even be wanting to get on Snapchat nomore. It doesn’t feel right 😕 — Jan.3rd 👑♑️ (@_AndImTamia) February 11, 2018

I’ve had the Snapchat update for a few days now and still haven’t figured out the equation. I’m so confused. Do any of you guys have the answer key? — Grayson Dolan (@GraysonDolan) February 10, 2018

So much so that folks have cracked the code on how to get the old Snap back:

how to get old snapchat back: 1) delete snapchat

2) re-download app

3) type in your username then click “forgot your password?”

4) reset through email & change your password ** only works if you turn off automatic updates in your settings first ** RT to save a life — Gabe Erwin (@gabe) February 11, 2018

Hey my loves, I am asking that you stand with me and boycott @Snapchat until the give everyone their old snap chat back I love us for real! — Jonica Booth (@Blu1x) February 11, 2018

The old Snapchat is probably the only thing we want back from 2017 😂 — KEVAIN THE 🐐 (@_KVain) February 11, 2018

When a snapchat girl is dug up in 2080 pic.twitter.com/HXnabtlBjq — Idris Sultan 🇹🇿 (@IdrisSultan) February 11, 2018

Are you amongst the people who want that old thing back? Hit us up on Facebook and Twitter to share your thoughts on the new Snapchat update.

