NYFWNOIR: Pyer Moss’ Fall 2018 Collection Is Full of Blackness

We don’t know what’s better about the Pyer Moss Fall 2018 show: the scintillating clothes or the fact that the show is Black. Everything Black.

With my vote being for the second, let’s take a look at the collection. The Fall/Winter 2018 collection featured a slew of silhouettes and frames, everything from ‘80s-inspired denim jumpsuits to capturings of athleisure that remind captivated audiences of the nation’s currency in the Olympics, to ‘90s-esque acid-wash long-sleeves and sweatpants. Dipping into womenswear, we saw shearling topped over silky-smooth dresses, extravagant furs, and even patent leather pants.

History of the Black cowboys from the 19th century was noted as the overarching theme for this season’s collection, evidenced in patchwork on leather jackets. Showing a juxtaposition of how art and fashion and intersecting, the Studio Museum of Harlem held an exhibit on Black Cowboys in Spring of last year. Black cowboys are still thriving in modern-day America, including Queens, NY and in parts of Pennsylvania.

Afrocentric pendants on jackets and deconstructed pieces of the American flag were patchworked on other jackets and scarves were also a part of the collection.

The show was even more special as it was in collaboration with internationally acclaimed shoe brand Reebok (whose name actually is an Afrikaans word). Streetwear came cascading down the runway, some pieces branded with the Cross Colours logo. There were mustard-colored cropped hoodies, to-the-floor denim jackets and tracksuits.

The futuristic DMX Fusion Sneaker, a collaboration between Pyer Moss x Reebok is already a favorite amongst sneakerheads.

A beautiful thing to take note of was the beauty of models down the runway. Though we don’t make the case that Black designers have to employ an all-Black cast when showing a collection, it is always refreshing to see that a brand that is stemmed in activism and political commentary like Pyer Moss really take a stand in ensuring Black models are seen. Zac Posen, employed a class of mostly Black models to debut his Fall 2016 collection. It’s equally important that White designers take a stand for diversity just as much as Black designers.

There were afros, buzz-cuts, dreadlocks, cascading weave, bleached tresses, and more. Vic Mensa made a guest walk down the runway, and of course, we noted the hijab on one of the models. Truly, this is a brand that’s working to ensure that there is no prejudice in the fight to tell stories through clothing.

Raphael Saadiq joined in with a gospel choir to sing songs throughout the show, ending in Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright,” offering a sign of hope for times to come. If we can take anything from Moss’ show, it is the fact that we will certainly be alright. Our future is bright, and we have people still fighting the good fight in all mediums.

