LET’S MAKEUP: Christian Siriano’s ‘70s-Inspired Hot Pink Eye And Red Nails

To commemorate the designer’s 10th anniversary on the runway, the Christian Siriano Fall 2018 collection decided to bring us bold looks. The designer—known for embodying diversity and ensuring that all body types feel inclusive in his clothing—showed audiences on Feb.10th that not only could you have fun with clothes, but you can also have fun with your makeup. With an eclectic range of models cascading down the runway, it was really the beauty looks that grabbed our attention. With flaming neon-pink cat eyes and crimson-colored nails, we were left wanting to recreate that look not only in time for Valentine’s Day, but for the spring season when we’ll just be in color, color, color.

To recreate the look, here’s how to do it:

EYES

To truly hit the mark on this makeup look, it’s all about the eyes. Down the runway, different models wore different levels of intensity, which shows that you can truly make it whatever you want. Over-exaggerated, smudged, and bright. To make it an everyday look, you’ll want to take a fluffy blending brush and apply a hot pink eyeshadow, like NYX’s Primal Colors in ‘Hot Pink’ (nyxcosmetics.com, $5), onto the lid. You’ll want to pack the product on, slowly working the color up to as high (or low) in the crease of your brow as you’d like.

If you’re going just for a night out on the town look, you can keep the pink isolated to your crease, but be sure to drag it out past the outer corner in the shape of a cat eye. If you’re not really into eyeshadows and would prefer something with a gel consistency, try using an eyeliner as an eyeshadow! Tarte’s Clay Pot Waterproof Liner in ‘Bubblegum’ (Sephora.com, $21) will give you a matte finish while staying waterproof.

On your bottom line, you’ll want to take a black eyeshadow, like NYX’s shade in the color ‘Black’ (nyxcosmetics.com, $5) and trace your eye shape, combining your cateye line to follow the shape you made with the pink. Of course, you’ll finish off the eye look with your favorite thickening mascara, applying only two coats max to your top and bottom lashes.

NAILS

For the nails, the brand stuck with a beautiful red metallic nail polish. After buffing and prepping your nails, you can snag OPI’s ‘I’m Not Really A Waitress’ (target.com, $9) or even Essie’s ‘Ring in the Bling’ (essie.com, $9) for your color. Be sure to let each layer of polish slightly dry before the next coat, wiping off extra product back into the bottle before applying. When finished, top it off with a clear nail polish of choice (a great, inexpensive option is Sally Hansen’s ‘Hard As Nails’ clear top coat for only $2.50 at Walgreens!), let it dry, and voila!

