“Clueless” Actress Stacey Dash Is Considering Running For Congress

Written By: Sam Sylk

Posted 7 hours ago
Who can’t laugh about this joke of the day! Actress Stacey Dash, an outspoken conservative who starred in the 1995 film “Clueless,” said Saturday that she is “considering” running for Congress. Dash first took to Twitter on Friday to test the waters among her 564,000 followers.

The actress currently lives in California. Dash, an outspoken conservative, was fired from her position as a contributor at Fox News after she cursed on-air while commenting on former President Obama’s attitude towards fighting terror.

“I didn’t feel any passion from him,” she said. “I feel like he could give a shit, excuse me, he could care less.”

“A number of people online and off have suggested I run for political office,” Dash, 51, tweeted Friday. “I wanted to see what my online community thinks of this idea as I mull the possibilities. Thoughts? In response to numerous calls for me to run for office, I am considering a run for Congress,” she tweeted. “Would love to know what my fans and friends think.” ~ Stacey Dash

By Saturday morning, Dash who would likely run for office in California, where she lives seemed to be more keen on the idea of running for political office. Both tweets included an image of a campaign button that reads “Dash to D.C.,” along with a “disclaimer” that reads “Paid for by the D2DC ‘Testing the Waters’ Committee.”

Dash is known for making inflammatory statements about the Democrats and liberals. She has said the Democratic party has a “plantation mentality,” transgender individuals should “go in the bushes” if they need to use a restroom, and that “We need to get rid of BET … There shouldn’t be a Black History Month.”

Continue reading "Clueless" Actress Stacey Dash Is Considering Running For Congress

Photos