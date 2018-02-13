Features
Kendrick Lamar And The Weeknd Included As The Nominees For The 2018 Juno Awards Are Announced

This year's ceremony takes place on March 25 in Vancouver, B.C.

Right in the middle of an already historic award season, the nominees  for the 2018 Juno Awards have finally been revealed. The organization has unveiled the official nominees for this year’s ceremony, which is set to take place on March 25 in Vancouver, B.C. The ceremony will features nominations and awards for some of our favorite artists including huge stars like Kendrick LamarThe Weeknd, and plenty more.

The list of nominees include categories for all types of genres around the world. Kendrick has received the biggest nomination of the night for International Album of the Year–of course for his already award winning project, DAMN. The Compton emcee is up against Bruno Mars‘ 24K Magic, Ed Sheeran‘s ÷, Post Malone‘s Stoney and Taylor Swift‘s reputation projects for the big category.

The Weeknd is looking forward to some fierce competition of his own, but he’s up for an award in the Fan Choice and Single of the Year categories. Other nominees include Tory Lanez‘s “Shooters” track being nominated for Rap Recording of the Year, which also features Belly‘s “Mumble Rap” title song, as well as XO’s Nav, who is nominated for Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

JUNO Fan Choice Award

-Alessia Cara (​Def Jam/Universal)

-Arkells (​Arkells/Universal)

-Hedley ​(Universal)

-Jessie Reyez ​(FMLY/Universal)

-Justin Bieber (​Def Jam/Universal)

-Shawn Hook (​Universal)

-Shawn Mendes​ (Island/Universal)

-The Weeknd (​The Weeknd XO/Universal)

-Theory (​604/Sony)

-Walk Off The Earth ​(Walk Off The Earth/Universal)

Single of the Year

-“How Far I’ll Go​,” Alessia Cara (Walt Disney)

-“Everything Now,” ​Arcade Fire (Sony)

-“Knocking at the Door​,” Arkells (Arkells/Universal)

-“There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back​,” Shawn Mendes (Island/Universal)

-“I Feel It Coming ft. Daft Punk,” ​The Weeknd (The Weeknd XO/Universal)

International Album of the Year

24K Magic,​ Bruno Mars (Atlantic/Universal)

÷,​ Ed Sheeran (Asylum/Warner)

DAMN., ​Kendrick (Lamar Interscope/Universal)

Stoney, ​Post Malone (Republic/Universal)

reputation, ​Taylor Swift (Big Machine/Universal)

Breakthrough Artist of the Year

-Allan Rayman (​Communion/Universal)

-Charlotte Cardin (​Cult Nation/Sony)

-Jessie Reyez ​(FMLY/Universal)

-NAV ​(XO/Universal)

-Virginia to Vegas ​(Wax/Universal)

Rap Recording of the Year

-“Mumble Rap,”​ Belly (Roc Nation/Universal)

-“Lil Mont from the Ave,”​ Clairmont The Second (Independent)

-“001: Experiments,” ​Lou Phelps (Independent)

-“Coach Fresh​,” Maestro Fresh Wes (Independent/Fontana North)

-“Shooters,” ​Tory Lanez (Interscope/Universal)

Check out the full list of nominations for the 2018 Juno Awards  here.

