Features
Home > Features

Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B Share Upcoming 24K Magic World Tour Dates

You've got 23 chances to catch these two on stage together

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

You’ve probably heard by now that Cardi B is hitting the road for her first major world tour later on this year, to help throw a party with her friend and collaborator Bruno Mars. The upcoming tour was announced after the pair crushed it on stage at The Grammys together, and now we know when we can expect to see the two at an arena near us. The “Cartier Bardi” rapper officially joins Bruno for the last leg of his 24K Magic World Tour for a total of 23 dates in cities all throughout North America.

The two superstars are kicking things off in Denver, Colorado for the first two dates starting in the beginning of September. After that, the pair is planning on hitting up major cities like Detroit, Boston, Toronto, Brooklyn, Austin, and Philadelphia. The two month long excursion with wrap things up with a four-night finale in Los Angeles, ending on October 27.

Bruno Mars and Cardi B’s 24K Magic World Tour Dates

Sept. 7 – Denver, Co. – Pepsi Center

Sept. 8 – Denver, Co. – Pepsi Center

Sept. 11 – St. Paul, Minn. – Xcel Energy Center

Sept. 15 – Detroit, Mich. – Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 19 – Philadelphia, Pa. – Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 20 – Philadelphia, Pa. – Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 22 – Toronto, O.N. – Air Canada Centre

Sept. 23 – Toronto, O.N. – Air Canada Centre

Sept. 27 – Boston, Mass. – TD Garden

Sept. 28 – Boston, Mass. – TD Garden

Oct. 1 – Newark, N.J. – Prudential Center

Oct. 2 – Newark, N.J. – Prudential Center

Oct. 4 – Brooklyn, N.Y. – Barclays Center

Oct. 5 – Brooklyn, N.Y. – Barclays Center

Oct. 7 – Nashville, Tenn. – Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 11 – Tulsa, Okla. – BOK Center

Oct. 14 – Dallas, Texas – American Airlines Center

Oct. 15 – Dallas, Texas – American Airlines Center

Oct. 20 – Austin, Texas – Circuit of the Americas

Oct. 23 – Los Angeles, Calif. – STAPLES Center

Oct. 24 – Los Angeles, Calif. – STAPLES Center

Oct. 26 – Los Angeles, Calif. – STAPLES Center

Oct. 27 – Los Angeles, Calif. – STAPLES Center

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B Share Upcoming 24K Magic World Tour Dates

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos