Features
Home > Features

Enjoy Your Stay: Converse Is Opening A ‘One Star Hotel’ in London for The Weekend

Converse is completely taking over for the weekend

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 1 hour ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Converse x Vince Staples Chuck 70

Source: Courtesy of Converse / Courtesy of Converse

Converse is about to launch the ultimate hotel for all the sneakerheads out there, but it’s only for one weekend.

In honor of the upcoming drop of the new One Star collection, Converse is  taking over Shoreditch next weekend to open their One Star Hotel. According to the famous sneaker brand, the hotel is set to feature two days of the freshest sounds, styles and sneakers throughout the limited edition hotel run.

The Converse One Star Hotel is going to contain 5 floors of exclusive sneaker drops and rooms curated by musicians including A$AP Nast, Yung Lean and MadeMe. The hotel is set to open it’s doors on February 16th and be open until the 17th. This special occasion requires no reservation and is open for free, while the venue hosts gigs, workshops, and conversations with some of the most innovative and unexpected creators in the world today.

The Converse One Star Hotel sets out to go in the complete opposite route of what customers would expect from a 5-star hotel, and promises “shoebox rooms, long lines, staff with attitude, and zero sleep”.

Head over to the hotel’s website for more info.

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Enjoy Your Stay: Converse Is Opening A ‘One Star Hotel’ in London for The Weekend

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos