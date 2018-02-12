Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Woman Claims She Is Tyler Perry’s Wife Even Though She’s Never Met Tyler Perry

This poor woman is in catfish hell.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 8 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Morehouse College 29th Annual Student Scholarship Event

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The latest guest to visit Dr. Phil’s show claims she is married to media mogul, Tyler Perry.

Karla, mother of two, appeared on the talk show to divulge the intimate details of her online relationship with an unverified Tyler Perry fan page profile.

On top of the nuptials, Karen claims she is also the biological mother of Perry’s son, even though she’s never met or seen the filmmaker in person:

Her concerned children stood by her side, telling the host their mother has given the alleged scammer over $100K. The discouraged siblings said they’ve tried on numerous occasions to convince their mom she’s being fooled:

The psychiatrist did his best to dissect the deception, even pointing out how the scammer’s broken English is in indication he is not the real Perry:

Karla justified it by saying it was one of his counterparts contacting her in this instance on behalf of the Tyler Perry Foundation—that doesn’t exist.

Hopefully sis gets some clarity soon.

RELATED LINKS

[WATCH] Taraji P. Henson Is Electrifying In New Trailer For Tyler Perry’s ‘Acrimony’

Madea Goes To Washington? Tyler Perry To Play Colin Powell In Upcoming Dick Cheney Biopic

Why Taraji P. Henson Decided To Tell The World She Was In Love

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Woman Claims She Is Tyler Perry’s Wife Even Though She’s Never Met Tyler Perry

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos