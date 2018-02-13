BlackTwitter Wasn’t Feeling The #BETSocialAwards & All Its Technical Difficulties

BET aired their inaugural Social Media Awards last night and #BlackTwitter wasn’t pleased.The social sphere all seemed to agree, the show was under-produced and there were some notable social media mavens missing. And they sure did express it. Even Snoop Dogg had something to say about not being invited.

In case you missed it, social media influencers like Blameitonkway, Lalasizahands, King Keraun, DC Young Fly, Kendall Kyndall, Jess Hilarious and artist Kash Doll.

However, technical difficulties and a lackluster crowd overshadowed the ceremony.

Keep scrolling for their reactions:

Erykah Badu the only A-lister in attendance 😂😂😂 Dear Bet, Don't y'all ever show us no garbage like this no mo #BETSocialAwards — AD (@ADtooreal) February 12, 2018

This the most impromptu, unrehearsed award show EVER #BETSocialAwards — Shadell (@loc_dbeauty) February 12, 2018

KashDoll looks like she have a pamper on. And her performance could have stayed in the freezer #BETSocialAwards — High Maintenance (@Mr_Assazzin) February 12, 2018

This shit dry 💀 the crowd extra dry , jokes dry & I thought my tv messed up 😒.. Man look… #BETSocialAwards pic.twitter.com/H9HMkAxGc8 — 💥💥Rissa 💥💥 (@YesItsCarissa) February 12, 2018

This show proves that being popular on social media doesn’t translate into being television worthy. #BETSocialAwards pic.twitter.com/Fln4QZMqdm — JP (@everybdylovesjp) February 12, 2018

Poor Kash Doll acting like she done won a Grammy #BETSocialAwards — AD (@ADtooreal) February 12, 2018

They could have kept this 👐🏾😂 It’s just so weird with this little audience that seems so uninterested 🤨 #BETSocialAwards — Crown Leee 👸🏾 (@_only1liyahh) February 12, 2018

*clears throat* @BET, I must have misplaced my invitation.. Who will be accepting the Twitter Auntie award on my behalf? #BETSocialAwards — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) February 12, 2018

Kashdoll giving her all and the crowd is just like #BETSocialAwards pic.twitter.com/91gjNlHEFt — LENA (@_sdm24) February 12, 2018

Scroll through this gallery for highlights:

RELATED STORIES:

1st Annual BET Social Media Awards To Take Place In Atlanta, Michael Blackson To Host