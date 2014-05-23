PLAY AUDIO

05/23/14 – Roland Martin talks to Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee about the unveiling of the new Martin Luther King, Jr. statue this weekend in Houston at the historic McGreggor Park.

“There was a special commitment made some 36 years ago when Daddy King came to Houston to plant ‘The Tree of Life’. We decided to honor that tree in a very special way and unveil a historic Martin Luther King, Jr. statue,” Jackson Lee says.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee Reveals MLK Statue Unveiling In Houston was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Roland Martin Posted May 23, 2014

