Isaiah Washington Loves The Message From ‘Behind The Movement’

We all know the incredible story of Dr. Martin Luther King and the work he did to fight for equality for African-Americans in America. But do we know how Dr.King became the face of this fight and how he grew to national recognition?

BET premiered a film called Behind The Movement that told the stories of E.D. Nixon and Jo Ann Robinson the people who started the movement. Isaiah Washington has the honor of playing E.D. Nixon and shares the significance of playing roles like this.

“I like to try to be a part of projects that’s going to inspire, provoke, not only emotions but critical thinking analysis,” explained Washington.

