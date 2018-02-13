Feature Story
BASE LEVEL: The Shine Behind Porcelan’s Music

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 11 hours ago
Porcelan

Source: Jen J Photo / Jen J Photo

HelloBeautiful.com’s “Base Level” column features the hottest new artists we’re buzzing about. Before they make it to the summit of superstardom, we spot them at base level–the beginning of their hopeful journey to the top.

Name: Porcelan

Hometown: Memphis, TN

Age: 27

What Was Your Biggest Break Thus Far? My biggest break thus far was my record making thw Urban AC charts and performing a duet with Stevie wonder.

Porcelan

Source: Jen J Photo / Jen J Photo

 Musical influences: Whitney Houston, Prince and Stevie wonder.

When Did You First Know You Wanted To Be A Singer? I’ve always wanted to sing. I loved music as a child. It’s always been an influence in my life through my parents and friends. I have always been surrounded with musicians and singers so I’ve always known what I truly wanted to be even as a child. Music was one of the first things that I gravitated towards.

Porcelan

Source: Jen J Photo / Jen J Photo

How Do You Describe Your Sound? I would consider my sound to be raw, soulful and strong with a touch of sweet.

If You Were The Love Child Or Any Artists (Dead or Alive), Which Artists Would They Be? I will be the love child of Prince, one of the most impactful and stylish people I’ve ever watched. His unique sound and signature style reminds me of something within myself.

What’s Next? I have a new single releasing called Girls Night along with the release of the EP, coming later this spring.  I am on a national promotional tour right now. All of my dates for shows into words can be found on PorcelanMusic.com.

Photos