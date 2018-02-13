Celebrate Black History Month With April Watts This Weekend!

Hey Bookcakes! Black History Month will be over before you know it, so come and celebrate with me this Saturday, February 17th at the Baltimore’s Legends & Legacies Jubilee at the Frederick Douglass-Isaac Myers Maritime Park Museum in Fell’s Point!

In Honor of the bicentennial celebration of Frederick Douglass’ birth, many of the city’s top cultural attractions will gather under one roof on Saturday for an afternoon of FREE interactive and family-friendly activities. Baltimore’s Legends & Legacies Jubilee invites everyone to embrace the city’s rich African American heritage and culture while encouraging inclusivity and community engagement.

I’ll be there with the Magic Street Team from 12pm-2pm, so make sure you stop by to say hi and win some great prizes too! Click here for registration and event details.

