Ed Gordon Answers The Question Am I Black Enough

The question am I Black enough comes up pretty often in the African-American community, specifically when approaching the subject of light skin versus dark skin.

Ed Gordon has a show on Bounce TV called Am I Black Enough that talks about the deeper issues behind the question.

“You know, were always talking about if someone is Black enough and usually it starts with the skin color. We want to go deeper than that. We take a look at why we are so wrapped up in that light dark thing,” explained Gordon. “But we also look at the idea of who we accept as our biracial. You know some people who are biracial we accept as fully Black. Somebody like Bob Marley and then there are others like Tiger Woods who we say not so much.”

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Also On 100.3: