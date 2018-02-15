Feature Story
Carmelo, Will Smith, Kim K. & More! How Your Fave Celebrities Celebrated Valentine’s Day 2018

Happy V-Day!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
Shoutout to all the Joyful Lovers Around the World! Photo: @alansilfen

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

Where there is love, there is life. ❤️🌹

A post shared by karrueche (@karrueche) on

Me and my Valentines! 💖 (👗: @DraperJames)

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

I love you to infinity! Happy Valentine’s Day!!!

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Happy Valentine’s Day from me & my ❤️!

A post shared by Casandra (@cassie) on

I will always follow your lead baby….. happy Vday @wakaflocka

A post shared by 🇳🇮 Tammy Rivera Malphurs (@charliesangelll) on

Happy #ValentinesDay! ❤️ #cupid #pancakes

A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) on

Today is Love Day❤️ Good skin and self care is very important to me. I have been traveling so much and needed to relax, so, I started my day with 1st loving myself 💪🏾.. I took a nice bath and graced my face and body with a wonderful Coconut Coffee Scrub @glam_bod. Did you know that coffee is beneficial to the body? Not to mention it diminishes Dark Spots (hyper-pigmentation), Eczema, Psoriasis, Cellulite, Stretch Marks, Acne and Scarring. So very important for women of color. ———————————————— 2018 is the year of vibrant skin and self care 🌸 #TakeCareofYou #SelfCareIsNotSelfish #GlamBod ______________________________________ Feliz día de San Valentín ❤️

A post shared by A M A R A "LA NEGRA" (@amaralanegraaln) on

❤️❤️Happy Valentine’s Day you guys! ❤️❤️

A post shared by tameramowrytwo (@tameramowrytwo) on

Basking. 🇿🇦

A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele) on

I ❤ our ❤ my ❤ Happy Valentine's Day Poopy👫🏾

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

How we really do Valentines Day ❤️💃🏾🤗🍑👑👀🕺🏾

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

vday 🖤♥️

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Valentine’s Day 🌹

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

***❤️ MINE FOREVER!!! HAPPY VALENTINES DAY to MY WIFE @lala #STAYMe7O

A post shared by Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) on

A post shared by Kanye West (@kanyewest) on

 

