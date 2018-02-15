Tyrese Shoves Fan During Detroit Valentine’s Day Concert

An overzealous fan got the surprise of her life after she jumped on stage to give R&B singer Tyrese a hug.
In the video Tyrese is seen wiping his face with a towel, while unbeknownst to him, a female fan climbs on stage and approaches him.
TSR STAFF: Talia O. @theclosetratchet _______________________________________ #Roommates, have you ever had fantasies about bypassing security just to run on stage to greet your favorite artist, sing along with them and everything be peachy? _______________________________________ Well, one of #Tyrese's fans was ready to risk everything last night at his show in Detroit! This chile ran up on stage and attempted to hug the singer mid-song, but she unfortunately was met with a shove! _______________________________________ Now, thankfully, Tyrese didn't go #KevinGates on her. If anything, he was looking look—(View more at TheShadeRoom.Com!) 📸: @culturizedd
Tyrese is shown pushing the woman away as a jerk reaction, sending the woman a few steps forward.
The incident was captured from an audience member and went down on Tuesday night during Tyrese’s Valentine’s Day concert in Detroit.
Beauties what do you think? Did Tyrese overact or was the fan out of pocket?
