Fantasia Mourns Nephew Killed In Shooting

Songstress Fantasia Barrino is mourning after her 18-year-old nephew was killed in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Tyquan Von Ricco Washington was found on the road in front of a house with multiple gunshot wounds, People reports. Paramedics worked to resuscitate the teen, but he was pronounced dead at Moses Cone Hospital.
According to authorities, Washington was shot during a dispute with 21-year-old David Lee White, Jr.
White was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder. He is being held at Guilford County Jail without bond.
The ‘Free Yourself’ crooner took to Instagram to express her grief. “Auntie is so sorry baby,” she captioned a family photo.
Barrino’s brother, Ricco, also shared memories of his son on social media, saying,
“Dear son I needed to write this sooner but it’s funny how life make you aware of your own unconscious procrastinations. I wanted you to know that from the depths of my heart your daddy loves you and he always has,” he wrote.
“I remember holding you for the first time that’s when I knew that I had to do something other than work in somebody’s factory so that one day you could look up to me,” he continued. “As I write this letter with tears streaming down my face I want you to know that I showed you tough love because I knew you were something special.”
A love letter to my son. dear son I needed to write this sooner but it's funny how life make you aware of your own unconscious procrastinations. I wanted you to know that from the depths of my heart your daddy loves you and he always has. I remember holding you for the first time that's when I knew that I had to do something other than work in somebody's factory so that one day you could look up to me. As I write this letter with tears streaming down my face I want you to know that I showed you tough love because I knew you were something special. I never forget the first time that me and your mother took you to gymnastics for tryouts. I remember the lady walking over to us and telling us that we would have to wait behind a long list of other kids lol I guess she didn't know what my kid was capable of because when she turned around she spotted you turning somersaults as if you were in the US Olympics. I remember her immediately turning around and tell us have your kid here next week! I remember your mother smiling from ear to ear because she knew that the people really didn't want you in their program until they seen what you could do. I knew you were special when you came out the womb I remember watching you run fast and play with your uncle Zay with your little plats in your hair those high cheekbones like your mother and that little raspy chuckle you used to do while you had on your number seven air Jordans that was so small they look like little lightning Rods as you ran across the floor and wrestled with your uncle. I knew you were special when all the older kids wanted to hang with you. I knew you were leader at that moment and All the way up to your first big 18th birthday. I'll never forget that birthday I was smiling from ear to ear telling everybody in the studio that my son is finally becoming a man. I wanted to be there every day for you and there wasn't a day that went by I didn't wonder where you were. Well on this day you became a bigger man when you put on a pair of wings and did what I have yet to do. So you show me your leadership skills. you go join hands with your grandma and kiss for me. You sing loud for me up there. Love dad🌹 R.i.p T.W
RIP
RELATED LINKS
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Fantasia’s Peachy Perfection
GET THE LOOK: Fantasia Shows Us A Button Down And Jeans Is Always In Style
Fantasia Serenades A Paralyzed Man In The Hospital