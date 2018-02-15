Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

This Goes Out To You: Michelle Obama’s Valentine’s Day Playlist For Barack Obama Is A Mood

Mrs. Obama brought back the love mixtape in style.

Written By: HelloBeautiful Staff

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

This Valentine’s Day Michelle Obama made us break out the collective “awwwww”  when she used Instgram to shout out her forever love and announce that she curated a special playlist in his honor.

“Happy #ValentinesDay to my one and only, @BarackObama,” the former First Lady wrote. To celebrate the occasion, I’m dedicating a little Valentine’s Day playlist to you! Click the link in my bio to hear the playlist.”

The playlist, entitled “Forever Mine,” can be found here on Spotify.

Songs include Etta James‘ “At Last” (which they danced to at the 2008 inauguration), Barry White‘s “Can’t Get Enough Of Your Love, Babe,” Mariah Carey‘s “Always Be My Baby,”  and Anita Baker’s “Caught Up In The Rapture.”

Go on ahead and press play. We know you want to.

DON’T MISS:

And Now, The Barack And Michelle Obama Official Portraits We’ve All Been Waiting For

GET THE LOOK: Michelle Obama’s Off The Shoulder Swag

Michelle Obama Conference For Women

7 Impactful Quotes From Michelle Obama's Speech At The 2017 Pennsylvania Conference For Women

8 photos Launch gallery

7 Impactful Quotes From Michelle Obama's Speech At The 2017 Pennsylvania Conference For Women

Continue reading 7 Impactful Quotes From Michelle Obama’s Speech At The 2017 Pennsylvania Conference For Women

7 Impactful Quotes From Michelle Obama's Speech At The 2017 Pennsylvania Conference For Women

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos