Cardi B 3 to 4 Months Pregnant?!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
2017 iHeartRadio Canada Jingle Ball

Source: GP Images / Getty

According to TMZ, Cardi’s team has been telling everyone during her Super Bowl Weekend.

They also claim Cardi declined the party atmosphere and preferred to stay in the area by the stage and drink Fiji water. A rep then told the staffer Cardi was 3 to 4 months pregnant.

Cardi and her people have repeatedly denied she’s pregnant. She said on Instagram, she wasn’t pregnant, replying to Tami Roman with “No bitch I’m just getting fat. Let me fat in peace.”

I can’t call this one. She very well may be totting a gut of Offset or she may just be living her best life, working hard and eating what she wants! Baby bump watches for sure.

Photos