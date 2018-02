Tips On How To Get The Most Out Of Valentine’s Day

Russ Parr and the teams give some hot Valentine’s Day tips to make sure the day goes as smooth as possible. Tips like sending certain pictures of yourself to that special someone and how to position the camera for the best image.

