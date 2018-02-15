Facial Recognition Technology Works Great If You’re A White Man

Photo by

National
Home > National

Facial Recognition Technology Works Great If You’re A White Man

A lack of diversity in Silicon Valley shows up in the software.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

White male dominance in the technology industry impacts the effectiveness of facial recognition software that’s increasingly a part of our lives. It works to near perfection for White men.

SEE ALSO: Will The iPhone X FaceID Work On Black People? Twitter Wants To Know

MIT and Stanford University researchers found skin color and gender bias in three commercially released facial analysis programs, according a report released on Feb. 11. A “major U.S. technology company” in the study claimed a 97 percent accuracy rate for its face recognition software. However, it utilized a data set comprised of 83 percent White people and 77 percent men. When the researchers diversified the data set to include people of color and women, accuracy decreases sharply. The failure rate exceeded 46 percent for Black women.

The accuracy of facial recognition software will continue to be skewed in favor of White men because of the lack of diversity in Silicon Valley. Software engineers and programmers design their products based on their needs and test the products on themselves. Implicit biases guide every step of their decision making. The consequences for facial recognition systems are far reaching.

“The same data-centric techniques that can be used to try to determine somebody’s gender are also used to identify a person when you’re looking for a criminal suspect or to unlock your phone. And it’s not just about computer vision. I’m really hopeful that this will spur more work into looking at [other] disparities,” said Joy Buolamwini, an MIT researcher and co-author of the study.

This problem will likely persist since Silicon Valley has a long way to go to achieve racial diversity. Blacks, Latinos and Native American are underrepresented in the industry by 16 to 18 percent, according to Wired.

SEE ALSO:

SMH: Megachurch Pastor ‘Sucking Community Dry With Tithes’ As He Drives A Bentley Bentayga

Three Applebee’s Employees Fired And Location Shuts Down For Racially Profiling Two Black Women

PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics: figure skating team event, ladies' short programme

From Maé Bérénice Méité To Jesse Owens: 18 Iconic Olympic Fashion Moments

18 photos Launch gallery

From Maé Bérénice Méité To Jesse Owens: 18 Iconic Olympic Fashion Moments

Continue reading From Maé Bérénice Méité To Jesse Owens: 18 Iconic Olympic Fashion Moments

From Maé Bérénice Méité To Jesse Owens: 18 Iconic Olympic Fashion Moments

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos