UPS Co-workers Buy Arkansas Dad A Car

Postal workers go the extra mile for a dad that steps up for his daughter.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 14 hours ago
African young adult man

Source: funky-data / Getty

UPS workers in Arkansas just gave one of their colleagues a huge Valentine’s Day gift.

Trenton Lewis of Little Rock, Arkansas, got the surprise of a lifetime when his co-workers presented him with a car recently, KATV reports.

Up until receiving the gift he would walk five miles to work every day; it’s a trek that takes 3 hours. He would leave his home just before midnight to start his shift at 4 a.m.

Lewis goes the extra mile because he takes his responsibility as a father very seriously. Holding down a job was top priority that allows him to provide for his family.

“It got more important to me when I had my daughter,” he explained.”I didn’t have a job when she was born.”

Lewis has been an exemplary employee, making sure to arrive on time for every shift. He’s never missed a day.

His co-workers Patricia and Kenneth Bryant noticed his dedication and determination, and they decided to do something to help the young man.

The couple began collecting money to get Lewis a car so that it would be easier for him to get to work. It was just as hard finding a dependable car as it was to collect the cash. They had wanted to present Lewis with two other cars before this, but the vehicles fell through.

Eventually, they were able to get Lewis a Saturn for a little less than $2,000. Kenneth presented the car to Lewis during a fake meeting, and the young worker couldn’t believe his eyes.

“He just pulled some keys out of his pocket. I’m like, ‘That can’t be mine. Those keys cannot be mine,’” Lewis remembered. “He brought them to me. My heart just dropped.

Kenneth also had a hard time keeping his own emotions in check as he gave the young man his own vehicle.

Now that he’s got wheels, Lewis gets a little extra rest. He heads to work at 3:30 a.m., and he said his drive to the shipping facility is relaxing.

“It feels good because it’s just me and the car,” he shared. “I don’t have to use my feet no more.

