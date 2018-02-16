Man Who Died In Police Custody Begged For His Life, ‘I Can’t Breathe’

Photo by

National
Home > National

Man Who Died In Police Custody Begged For His Life, ‘I Can’t Breathe’

His widow is speaking out.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

On May 11, 2017, Andrew Kearse was arrested for allegedly trying to run from police in Schenectady (near Albany, New York) after he was pulled over for driving erratically. Kearse was on parole for grand larceny at the time of the arrest. Sadly, Kearse died in police custody and the audio of his arrest has been released.

In a nine-minute audio from BuzzFeed, you can hear 36-year-old Andrew Kearse pleading for his life, saying, “Please, please, sir… I can’t breathe! Please! Sir! Yo!” Saying “I can’t breathe” is eerily similar to Eric Garner who died of an illegal choke-hold on July 17, 2014, in Staten Island, New York.

The officers mocked him and when he said he was going to vomit  and asked to open the widow, the officer responded with, “Is it hot? You probably shouldn’t run then,” and, “You think it might have to do with you running from police?” He adds, “Don’t throw up in my car.” You can listen to the disturbing audio below.

When Kearse made it to the local police station, he was found unresponsive in the back of the police car. He was pronounced dead of a heart attack at the hospital.

Angelique Negroni-Kearse, Andrew’s widow, gave the audio to BuzzFeed and the site reports, “In January 2018, the prosecutors invited Negroni-Kearse, her attorneys, and family members to view a video captured by police showing Kearse riding in the back of the cruiser. ‘You see death in his face, you can tell there’s something wrong, you just see, just death,’ Negroni-Kearse said, describing the dash-cam footage. ‘It was horrible, the worst thing I’ve seen in my life.’ She is calling Kearse’s death ‘murder.’ Negroni-Kearse said she is calling for investigators to put the case to a grand jury to decide whether prosecution is warranted.”

Our thoughts go out to the Kearse family. We hope their family receives justice.

SOURCE:  BuzzFeed

SEE ALSO:

Fix It, Jesus: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Nephew Defends Trump’s Racism

Dr. King’s Niece Claims Trump Isn’t Racist Because Of Tax Cuts

Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

25 photos Launch gallery

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

Continue reading 24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos