The Wake Up: Florida Is Latest Mass Shooting On Trump’s Watch; Meek Mill Eyeing Early Freedom; Trump’s Porn Mistress To Tell All

Mass Shootings Keep Happening Under Trump

The gunman who killed at least 17 students at a school in Florida on Wednesday committed one of three of the deadliest mass shootings in modern history that have come in the past five months, placing the spotlight on President Donald Trump and the Republican controlled Congress to enact some serious gun legislation. But chances are, if history is any indication, politicians won’t act. (See Sandy Hook for more on that.)

Aside from how many people were killed at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Wednesday’s shooting was the 18th in a year in which only 46 days have elapsed.

It’s unclear how the president will react, but aside from a lone tweet he’s been silent, which is a troubling sign considering how his response to the Las Vegas massacre fell short, its likely he’ll do much more than he already has.

The White House has just called a lid. Trump hasn't spoken on camera today about the Parkland school shooting and it appears now that he won't. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 14, 2018

Meek Mill To Be Released Early?

The name of the Philadelphia policeman who first arrested Meek Mill in 2007 may be on a list of city officers who are suspected of “lying, racial bias, or brutality” to secure past convictions, according to a new Philly.com report. If true, it could mean the early release of Meek Mill, who was jailed in November for violating his probation stemming from that same arrest more than 10 years ago.

“The list has not been made public, but the sources said it included Reginald V. Graham, who in 2007 arrested the rapper Meek Mill, whose jailing for violating probation on those gun and drug charges has stirred widespread debate about the fairness of the criminal-justice system,” Philly.com wrote. “Appellate lawyers for Mill were never told of the list or that Graham was on it, prosecutors acknowledged.”

President’s Porn Star To Tell All

The porn star who was paid off by Trump’s lawyer to stay quiet about an alleged affair with the president before he was in office is ready to break her silence, according to reports. Stormy Daniels is no longer bound to a non-disclosure agreement because the lawyer, Michael Cohen, violated its terms by publicly discussing the arrangement, according to CNN.

Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen says he paid Stormy Daniels $130,000 of his own money: https://t.co/DGZOdzdRAg pic.twitter.com/7rsyrExxtg — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) February 15, 2018

“Everything is off now, and Stormy is going to tell her story,” the porn star’s manager Gina Rodriguez said Wednesday.

Daniels had been beating around the bush after reports of her alleged tryst with Trump was made public in recent weeks, but her forthcoming story could be damning for an already rocky presidency that has been marred by a series of lies from the White House, which has denied having any relationship with the porn star.

