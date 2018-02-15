3 Year Old Cried 8 Hours Straight During Flight From Germany To USA

I don’t know that I would have been able to withstand a child crying for 8 hours straight on a plane, in a car, on a train or anywhere else near or far. How these passengers dealt with it for so long is beyond me; I would have asked for an emergency landing and kicked them off the plane. It’s apparent that the mother has no control over her child and has opted to make everyone feel her pain of a lifetime for 8 hours.
Report by: Yahoo
It was a transatlantic headache for passengers aboard a flight from Germany to the U.S. when a child would not stop screaming for eight hours. The passengers described it as the flight from hell which featured nonstop screaming and fussing from a 3-year-old on board.
The mother of the child was overheard telling flight attendants that her son has “behavioral problems,” according to passengers. Passenger Shane Townley captured parts of the August flight on video, which has recently come to light.
“She kind of looked like she was used to it,” he told Inside Edition of the boy’s mother’s disposition. “He was climbing the chairs. He would not let up. He was running up and down the aisles and there was nothing she could do.”
Before the plane even took off from Germany, the child’s mother could be heard asking a flight attendant to turn on the wi-fi so the child could be appeased with an iPad. She was also heard pleading with the child saying, “Calm down, honey.”
“Everyone was kind of looking at each other like, ‘This is going to be a long flight,’” Townley added. When the flight finally touched down at Newark Liberty International Airport, passengers were relieved.
Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
37 photos Launch gallery
1.
Source:Radio One
1 of 37
2. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
2 of 37
3. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
3 of 37
4. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
4 of 37
5. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
5 of 37
6. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
6 of 37
7. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
7 of 37
8. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
8 of 37
9. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
9 of 37
10. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
10 of 37
11. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
11 of 37
12. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
12 of 37
13. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
13 of 37
14. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
14 of 37
15. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
15 of 37
16. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
16 of 37
17. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
17 of 37
18. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
18 of 37
19. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
19 of 37
20. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
20 of 37
21. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
21 of 37
22. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
22 of 37
23.
Source:Radio One
23 of 37
24. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
24 of 37
25. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
25 of 37
26. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
26 of 37
27. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
27 of 37
28. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
28 of 37
29. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
29 of 37
30. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
30 of 37
31. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
31 of 37
32. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
32 of 37
33. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
33 of 37
34. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
34 of 37
35. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
35 of 37
36. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
36 of 37
37. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
37 of 37