3 Year Old Cried 8 Hours Straight During Flight From Germany To USA

Written By: Sam Sylk

Posted 8 hours ago
I don’t know that I would have been able to withstand a child crying for 8 hours straight on a plane, in a car, on a train or anywhere else near or far. How these passengers dealt with it for so long is beyond me; I would have asked for an emergency landing and kicked them off the plane. It’s apparent that the mother has no control over her child and has opted to make everyone feel her pain of a lifetime for 8 hours.

Report by: Yahoo

It was a transatlantic headache for passengers aboard a flight from Germany to the U.S. when a child would not stop screaming for eight hours. The passengers described it as the flight from hell which featured nonstop screaming and fussing from a 3-year-old on board. 

The mother of the child was overheard telling flight attendants that her son has “behavioral problems,” according to passengers. Passenger Shane Townley captured parts of the August flight on video, which has recently come to light. 

“She kind of looked like she was used to it,” he told Inside Edition of the boy’s mother’s disposition. “He was climbing the chairs. He would not let up. He was running up and down the aisles and there was nothing she could do.”

Before the plane even took off from Germany, the child’s mother could be heard asking a flight attendant to turn on the wi-fi so the child could be appeased with an iPad. She was also heard pleading with the child saying, “Calm down, honey.”

“Everyone was kind of looking at each other like, ‘This is going to be a long flight,’” Townley added. When the flight finally touched down at Newark Liberty International Airport, passengers were relieved.

Continue reading 3 Year Old Cried 8 Hours Straight During Flight From Germany To USA

Photos