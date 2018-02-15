Feature Story
Meet Ciara and Russell’s Adorable Baby Girl Sienna Wilson

Written By: Nia Noelle

Ciara gave birth in April of 2016 to her and Russell Wilson’s baby girl Sienna Princess Wilson and up until now we haven’t seen what she looked like.  But the couple are ready to share their baby girl with the world and she’s adorable!

I mean we knew she was gonna be a cutie because mom and dad got the great genetics poppin too.  We can’t wait to see what little Sienna dos when she grows up… maybe she’ll be a model like mommy.  Either way we know she will be giving off that #BlackGirlMagic like mommy.

