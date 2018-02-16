Features
TDE’s Founder Top Dawg Is Sending Nearly 1,000 Kids in Watts, CA To Watch ‘Black Panther’

LA's most successful haven't forgotten where they came from

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 3 hours ago
Nearly 1,000 kids from three different Watts-area housing projects will have the opportunity to see this year’s most highly-anticipated film, Black Panther this weekend for free–and it’s all thanks to the CEO of Top Dawg Entertainment, the biggest name in music right now.

The man behind the giving gesture is Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith , the CEO and founder of Top Dawg Entertainment. As you probably already know, the label is home to some of the biggest names in music right now including Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy QSZA, and Jay Rock. Many different celebrities are making sure that the kids in their communities have a chance to see the strong black role models portrayed in the film, so they’re reaching out to make sure that opportunity is given.

According to TMZ, Top wanted to make sure the kids of Watts could see the film, so he teamed up with Interscope Records in order to buy out 5 shows in 3 different theaters in Nickerson Gardens, Jordan Downs, and Imperial Courts Projects. The capacity of each theater for each showtime adds up to nearly 1,000 kids who will also get transported to the venues by busses donated by the L.A. Unified School District. All the kids have to do is visit the housing authority at any of those housing developments and they get to see the film.

It’s beautiful to see so many celebrities teaming up and donating theaters for youth in communities that might not be able to see it otherwise.

Photos