Brooklyn Woman Creates Billboard Hoping To Reunite With A Missed Connection On The G Train

Hopeful romantics everywhere waited for the guy in yellow shoes to show up

Posted 3 hours ago
A woman in New York City diligently tried to track down her mystery Valentine via billboard in Brooklyn, but unfortunately it looks like she will have to find love another way.

25-year-old Devin Custalow said that she felt a connection with a stranger on the G train: a man wearing yellow shoes. The two didn’t say one word to each other, but made eye contact that made her believe there was something between the two New Yorkers–and she wanted to explore further.  Devin said about the encounter, “I was on the way home from Coney Island with my roommate and we noticed this cute guy catching our attention on the subway and throughout the trip he kept getting closer and closer…We kept making eye contact like the whole time.”

