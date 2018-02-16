The New Moon And Solar Eclipse May Be The Reason You’ve Been Feeling Cray

Have you been feeling off, on edge or hella moody since the new year began? You’re not alone — and the Universe may be the problem and solution.

The Lunar Eclipse on January 31st shook things up and was proof that chaos definitely precedes order.

I swear that lunar eclipse threw off my whole psyche 🌙 spending today re-centering and re-focusing on the good things despite the mental chaos — Marissa Hice (@marissahice) January 31, 2018

Oh, and don’t forget that while the Lunar Eclipse was forcing you to face things you’ve been avoiding, there was also a supercharged Full Blood Moon intensifying every ugly feeling you felt.

full moon. lunar eclipse. blood moon means chaotic energy. uneasy feelings. unstable emotion. — Lala Bohang (@lalabohang) January 31, 2018

Although it felt like a time of great darkness, it all lead up to now — a time of great magic. February 15th welcomes a New Moon and Solar Eclipse to which will put an end to the two week long emotional ride we’ve all been experiencing.

We won't see anything like this powerful Eclipse Gateway for a while so if you're inspired, this is the time to make the quantum jump into a true-to-self life change. Don't worry about the details. They'll unfold on their own as we ride the waves of our transformation. — Intuitive Fish (@intuitive_fish) February 15, 2018

Today’s new moon eclipse energy is about self liberation and a retrieval of self love. Breaking cycles. Becoming who you are meant to be. — Audrey Kitching (@AudreyKitching) February 15, 2018

So instead of beating yourself up over what was or what may or may not be — take some time to work with today’s magic and create a life that you truly love. Happy Solar Eclipse.

Hit the flip for more New Moon/Solar Eclipse inspiration.

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On 100.3: