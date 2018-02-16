TBS Greenlights Lena Waithe Series ‘Twenties’

There is a whole lot of #BlackExcellence going on in Hollywood right now and writer/creator Lena Waithe is definitely reaping the benefits. It was just announced that TBS has decided to move forward with the pilot for her series Twenties.
Fresh off her historic Emmy win for writing the Netflix series Master of None and the recent success and early second season renewal of her Showtime drama series The Chi, Lena Waithe can add another entry to her already impressive resume, as TBS is set to move forward with the comedy pilot for her new series Twenties, which was exclusively reported by Deadline.
Via Deadline:
TBS has given a pilot green light to ‘Twenties,’ a single-camera comedy from ‘The Chi’ creator and ‘Master of None’ Emmy winner Lena Waithe.
Created and written by Waithe nine years ago, when she was in her early 20s, ‘Twenties’ follows the adventures of a queer black girl, Hattie, and her two straight best friends, Marie and Nia, who spend most of their days talking shit and chasing their dreams. It’s a show about friendship, finding love, and messing everything up along the way.
Waithe will executive produce via her Hillman Grad Productions, along with her manager Andrew Coles for the Mission Entertainment.
Describing her intent and hopes for the series, Waithe stated “I wrote Twenties back in 2009. I always wanted to tell a story where a queer black woman was the protagonist, and I’m so grateful to TBS for giving me a platform to tell this story. Queer black characters have been the sidekick for long enough; it’s time for us to finally take the lead.”
Meanwhile, you can check out Lena Waithe’s critically-acclaimed drama The Chi every Sunday night at 10PM on Showtime.
