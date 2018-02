WeirdNews | This Picture of Pigzilla will TERRIFY You

Via | Keep eating Bacon & eventually Bacon will eat you……lol

Via | NewsWeek

Viral video of an enormous boar standing on her hind legs and reaching into a dumpster has the internet in shock. But as surprising as the video is, what is perhaps even more surprising is that this animal is not actually an anomaly. That’s just how big boars are.

According to News.com.au, the person who shot the video was walking his children to school in Hong Kong when he saw the animal. The videographer, Tu Dong, posted the video on Facebook and it went viral.

CLICK HERE TO SEE PIGZILLA !

Also On 100.3: