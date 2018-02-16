Blake Griffin’s Ex Fiance Sues Him & Claims He Left His Family For Kendall Jenner

Blake Griffin's Ex Fiance Sues Him & Claims He Left His Family For Kendall Jenner

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Clippers

Source: Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Getty

Well looks like Blake Griffin is the next athlete to grab a member of the Kardashian clan and his baby’s mother wants to get paid because of it.

The two were together for 8 years on and off, and have two children together. They were supposed to get married last year but Blake called it off because she wouldn’t sign a prenup. Shortly after he began dating Kendall Jenner.

In the lawsuit, she claims Blake made a lot of promises to her that led to her leaving her sports marketing job and interior design business to fully support him.

“Cameron was not just the mother of Griffin’s children and their caregiver, she was also a constant support for Griffin — his personal assistant, meal planner, scheduler, stylist, publicist, party planner, nurse, nutritionist, branding expert, therapist, cheerleader, basketball and fitness consultant, and more.” READ MORE

Photos