Fox News Host Tells LeBron James To “Shut Up And Dribble”

Photo by

Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Fox News Host Tells LeBron James To “Shut Up And Dribble”

Written By: WOL News Desk

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Detroit Pistons v Cleveland Cavaliers

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

This may be low even for Fox News standards.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham aimed pretty low at NBA superstar LeBron James over his remarks about Donald Trump. In a new video Podcast “Rolling With The Champion” with ESPN host Cari Champion, the Cleveland Cavaliers player and fellow star Kevin Durant among other things discussed social injustice,  the current climate in politics and Trump.

When Champion asked about his tweet calling Trump a “Bum” James didn’t hold back.

“The climate is hot. ” “The No. 1 job in America, the appointed person is someone who doesn’t understand the people. And really don’t give a f— about the people. When I was growing up, there was like three jobs that you looked [up to] for inspiration. It was the president of the United States, it was whoever was best in sports and it was the greatest musician.

“You never thought you could be them, but you can grab inspiration from them. I never felt I could be the president of the United States, but I grabbed inspiration from that. And this time right now, with the president of the United States, it’s at a bad time. And while we cannot change what comes out of that man’s mouth, we can continue to alert the people that watch us, that listen to us, (that) this is not the way.”

 

In response to the video, Ingraham blasted James saying:

I’m numb to this commentary, “like.” Must they run their mouths like that? Unfortunately, a lot of kids and some adults take these ignorant comments seriously. Look, there might be a cautionary lesson in Lebron for kids. This is what happens when you attempt to leave high school a year early to join the NBA. And it’s always unwise to seek political advice from someone who gets paid $100 million a year to bounce a ball. Oh, and Lebron and Kevin, you’re great players, but no one voted for you. Millions elected Trump to be their coach. So keep the political commentary to yourself, or as someone once said, shut up and dribble.

Some would have that James, a high school graduate is more mature than both #45 and Ingraham. To call James and Durant pretty much dumb athletes is irresponsible but she works for Fox News and this is what they do.

RELATED: LeBron James Stands For ‘Equality’ With Statement-Making Sneakers & Slams Trump
RELATED: Trump Uses The Death Of An NFL Player To Push His Racist Immigration Policy

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Fox News Host Tells LeBron James To “Shut Up And Dribble”

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 5 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 6 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos