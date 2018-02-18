Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

I Love Us For Real: Black People Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
26th Annual Pan African Film Festival - Black Panther Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

Marvel’s Black Panther masterpiece hit theaters nationwide last night and Black people showed up in their finest garbs for the big Black occasion. Some arrived in lion hides while others indulged in gourmet Black cooking on paper plates. There was even a drum selection in select theaters.

We’ve compiled the best #BlackPanther ensembles and moments from opening weekend. Happy scrolling.

Rolling Up To Black Panther With A Drum Set

Enjoying Fine Black Dining

He getting a plate at the #BlackPanther opening. Icon.

A post shared by All Def Digital (@alldefdigital) on

Wakanda Meets Zamunda

Some People Went Through A While Whole Transformation

Not sure what to wear to see Black Panther, use this as a guide.

RELATED STORIES:

We Are Wakanda: 5 Things You Didn’t Know About Black Panther

Black Panther’s Ode To Black Hair Is Exactly What Hollywood Needs

The Cinema Society with Ravage Wines & Synchrony host the after party for Marvel Studios' 'Black Panther'

Wakanda Arrives In NYC For Black Panther Premiere

16 photos Launch gallery

Wakanda Arrives In NYC For Black Panther Premiere

Continue reading Wakanda Arrives In NYC For Black Panther Premiere

Wakanda Arrives In NYC For Black Panther Premiere

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 5 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 6 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos