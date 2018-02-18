I Love Us For Real: Black People Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…

Marvel’s Black Panther masterpiece hit theaters nationwide last night and Black people showed up in their finest garbs for the big Black occasion. Some arrived in lion hides while others indulged in gourmet Black cooking on paper plates. There was even a drum selection in select theaters.

We’ve compiled the best #BlackPanther ensembles and moments from opening weekend. Happy scrolling.

Rolling Up To Black Panther With A Drum Set

Enjoying Fine Black Dining

Wakanda Meets Zamunda

Some People Went Through A While Whole Transformation

Not sure what to wear to see Black Panther, use this as a guide.

