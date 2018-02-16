Trifling Trump: New Nine-Month Affair Revealed — And His Fascination With Black Penis

Photo by

National
Home > National

Trifling Trump: New Nine-Month Affair Revealed — And His Fascination With Black Penis

Imagine if Obama had one iota of Trump's sex scandals.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 9 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

It’s hard to say anything about Trump cheating on his wife is a “bombshell” report, but Ronan Farrow‘s latest for The New Yorker reveals a slew of grimy details on 45’s trifling ways.

Reportedly, former Playboy Playmate of the Year Karen McDougal had a nine-month affair with the President while he was married to Melania.  McDougal claims they met in 2006 during a taping of The Apprentice at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles — only year after Trump married Melania and the same year she gave birth to their son Baron. McDougal alleges they had sex immediately, which continued for nine months and ended in April 2007. He paid for everything but made sure there was never a paper trail, which is exactly what a cheating millionaire would do.

Ronan reveals far from shocking details, which he obtained in an eight-page, handwritten document written by McDougal. Allegedly, a Playboy executive thought McDougal could be his next wife — even though he was newly married. He tried to pay McDougal the first-time they had sex but she wrote in a letter, “’I slept w/you because I like you — NOT for money’ — He told me ‘you are special.’”

That said, it wouldn’t be a Trump story if race wasn’t somehow involved. McDougal claimed that he often made derogatory comments to her friends. When one of her friends said she dated a Black man (who knows why she randomly brought that up), Trump’s little hands were fascinated, especially by the penis. He allegedly said she liked the “the big Black dick.” Multiple sources confirmed Trump made the comment. Maybe that is why Trump is such a racist. No amount of money can buy him a big Black dick.

Well, Melania isn’t going anywhere. Ain’t nothing going on but the rent for the Slovenia queen.

However, let us never forget this classic moment below.

SOURCE: The New Yorker

SEE ALSO:

Will Alabama’s Black Voters Turnout For Crucial Senate Race?

President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Trifling Trump: New Nine-Month Affair Revealed — And His Fascination With Black Penis

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 5 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 6 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos