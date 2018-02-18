Features
Drake’s New Social Media Challenge Is Exactly What The World Needs Right Now

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 3 hours ago
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Block Show

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

After donating $1 million to random people around Miami for his “God’s Plan” music video Drake decided to take to social media and challenge his fans to keep the positive deeds going. Posting this message to his Instagram story :

“I am not into challenges on IG I find them annoying…but today I am going to challenge everyone to just go out and do something for someone, anything, the smallest thing just to bring another human being some joy and please tag me in it somehow so I can see all the love being spread…you don’t have to play the song in the background or have some other tactics being used. Just go be kind in any way you can and let’s all watch the world be nice to each other even if it’s for 24 hours … Thank You.”

Here’s a perfect example of how to use your platform to promote positivity. How will you participate in Drake’s challenge?

 

Photos