Watch: Fergie Ruins National Anthem at NBA All Star Game [VIDEO]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
The 2018 NBA All Star game happened in Los Angeles and Fergie had the ‘honor’ of singing the National anthem just before tip-off at the Staples Center.

Fergie got everyone talk on social media because of her performance, and no one had anything positive to say.

 

 

 

 

Photos