Tyler Perry Reveals His Involvement with Black Panther

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Tyler Perry Reveals His Involvement with Black Panther

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Chadwick Boseman is the king of Wakanda but it seems that Tyler Perry is the Mayor of Wakanda!  Perry has revealed via his Instagram page that he did have involvement with the box office breaker Black Panther!  Memes have been all over the internet about Tyler Perry being jealous of the crazy numbers Black Panther is pulling in but it seems that Perry has laughed all the way to the bank!

Tyler Perry Studios sits on 330 acres and is located in Atlanta close to downtown and the airport and is one of the largest motion picture studios in the United States.  Perry recently expanded his vast studios and Black Panther was the first to use the new space.

Black Panther grossed $235 million over the four day holiday weekend it was released and doesn’t seem to be loosing steam.  Need something to compare to to?  Deadpool couldn’t even touch Black Panther sales clicking in $152 over a four holiday weekend in 2016.  Black Panther is now the highest movie debuted in February and the third highest four day gross in history.  Fans are going to the movie in full African garb and it’s turned into a record breaking movement.  #WakandaForever

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

26th Annual Pan African Film Festival - Black Panther Red Carpet Arrivals

#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…

60 photos Launch gallery

#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…

Continue reading #WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…

#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…

[caption id="attachment_2981036" align="alignleft" width="683"] Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty[/caption] Marvel’s Black Panther masterpiece hit theaters nationwide on Thursday night and Black people showed up in their finest garbs for the big Black occasion. Some arrived in lion hides while others indulged in gourmet Black cooking on paper plates. There was even a drum selection in select theaters. It's clear that we are not playing around when it comes to our love of Wakanda! Take a look at the some of the best #BlackPanther ensembles and moments from opening weekend.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 5 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 6 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos