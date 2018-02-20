Tyler Perry Reveals His Involvement with Black Panther

Chadwick Boseman is the king of Wakanda but it seems that Tyler Perry is the Mayor of Wakanda! Perry has revealed via his Instagram page that he did have involvement with the box office breaker Black Panther! Memes have been all over the internet about Tyler Perry being jealous of the crazy numbers Black Panther is pulling in but it seems that Perry has laughed all the way to the bank!

Tyler Perry Studios sits on 330 acres and is located in Atlanta close to downtown and the airport and is one of the largest motion picture studios in the United States. Perry recently expanded his vast studios and Black Panther was the first to use the new space.

Black Panther grossed $235 million over the four day holiday weekend it was released and doesn’t seem to be loosing steam. Need something to compare to to? Deadpool couldn’t even touch Black Panther sales clicking in $152 over a four holiday weekend in 2016. Black Panther is now the highest movie debuted in February and the third highest four day gross in history. Fans are going to the movie in full African garb and it’s turned into a record breaking movement. #WakandaForever

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @rnbcincy