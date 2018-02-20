Features
The King Has Spoken: LeBron James Will Never Stay Silent On Social Issues Because Of This One Reason

LeBron Addresses “Shut Up And Dribble” Comments Directly

LeBron James addressed Fox News’ Laura Ingraham’s comments directley and  wants it to be known that he’ll never stay silent on social issues and will do everything in his power to use his platform for good. James said not speaking up would be the equivalent of letting a nation of youth who look up to him down.

“We will definitely not shut up and dribble. I will definitely not do that. I mean too much to society, I mean too much to the youth, I mean too much to so many kids that feel like they don’t have a way out, and they need someone to help lead them out of the situation they’re in,” James states.

He also touched on issues such as the Parkland, FL mass-shooting and the release of Black Panther, among other things at All Star Weekend Media Day.

