Business Is Blazing: Budding Marijuana Industry Banks Over 1 Billion In The Month Of January

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 2 hours ago
Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

Marijuana Investments Up Nearly 600% From Last Year

If you were ever thinking about investing in the Marijuana, you should consider planting those seeds now seeing as Cannabis industry saw a return of almost $1.23 billion in just the month of January.

This number outlines a nearly 600 percent growth from the same time last year when the initial bubble was around $178 million in the first couple of weeks of legalization. Viridian Capital Advisors, the leading financial firm tracking Marijuana investments nationwide, reported January investments in 2018 were more than than the entire year of 2016.

We are seeing a steady maturation of the capital markets around the cannabis industry,” said Viridian Capital Advisors’ Vice President Harrison Phillips to Benzinga. “Early on, it was almost entirely high net worth individuals— and maybe a few family offices — investing in the cannabis space. Now, we are seeing more family offices getting involved, more high net worth individuals, more professional investors getting involved.

This is a number that will surely grow as more states explore legalization.

 

