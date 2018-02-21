R. KELLY: Evicted

R. Kelly has been evicted from two Atlanta homes for unpaid rent.

February 13th filings in Fulton County magistrate court indicate that Kelly owes more than $31,000 to SB Property Management Global, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. The filings indicate that Kelly rented two homes in Saint Devon Crossing Old Homestead Trail, for $3,000 and $11,542 a month.

Last year, BuzzFeed reported that he held 19-year-old Joycelyn Savage against her will and was running a “cult” of kept women in his various properties. Many of the claims in that report were corroborated by Dallas radio DJ Kitti Jones, who spoke out against Kelly in October. Jones also alleged that she’d been in an abusive relationship with him.

The Atlanta properties that evicted Kelly do not appear to be the ones mentioned in the BuzzFeed report. (HuffPo)

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office said last week that it would review a file from Johns Creek police in connection with the cult allegations.

The evictions include no criminal filings.

How many properties does this guy have?

How can you get that dream house or vacation home? Well, you could do what R. Kelly does and just not pay for it, but we wouldn’t recommend it.

