The Wake Up: #MeToo Hits The NBA Hard; Republicans Attack Florida Shooting Survivors; Trump’s Shady New Health Care Plan

#MeToo Hits The NBA

The tsunami of sexual misconduct allegations that has drowned the careers of dozens of once-powerful men crashed onto the shores of the NBA Tuesday night when Sports Illustrated reported the Dallas Mavericks have been accused of having a hostile work environment for its female employees. One of them likened the Mavericks’ front office culture to a “real-life ‘Animal House,’” a reference to the movie about raucous fraternity life on an unruly college campus.

The accusations mostly centered on former team president Terdema Ussery, who allegedly would routinely openly grope and harass female employees. Sports Illustrated described “a corporate culture rife with misogyny and predatory sexual behavior.”

Another female employee said she never had that experience working with any players, but “Then I’d go to the office and it was this zoo, this complete sh*tshow.”

An investigation was underway, both the franchise and the NBA said.

Republican Florida School Shooting Truthers Emerge

Some right-wing Second Amendment enthusiasts (read: Republican gun nuts) have emerged as so-called Florida school shooting truthers, trying to sell a narrative that described two high school students who are crusading against pro-gun politicians as paid “actors.”

Here's the email. I asked for more information to back up the claim and was sent another email that linked to a YouTube conspiracy video. pic.twitter.com/VRSVOcjj3E — Alex Leary (@learyreports) February 20, 2018

An aide to a Florida state legislator made the claim in an email on Tuesday, telling a Tampa Bay Times reporter that “Both kids in the picture are not students here but actors that travel to various crisis when they happen.” The now-fired aide was referring to David Hogg and Emma Gonzalez, the two teenagers who have emerged as the face of the students affected by the shooting.

Parkland survivors have some words for lawmakers and the NRA Emma Gonzalez: "You're either funding the killers or you're standing with the children." David Hogg: "If you can't get elected without taking money from child murderers, why are you running?"https://t.co/298RtNCmcB — Lindsey Ellefson (@ellefs0n) February 19, 2018

Trump’s Shady Obamacare ‘Alternative’

If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em. The president has quietly decided to push another alternative to the iron clad health law otherwise known as Obamacare. Since he’s failed repeatedly in trying to repeal the Affordable Care Act, the con man in chief has apparently resorted to his old tricks of deceiving the public into believing he’s selling them a viable product.

The big picture on Trump's health care changes https://t.co/fBklg1OYdZ — Axios (@axios) February 21, 2018

“The coverage would omit key consumer protections and offer fewer benefits [than Obamacare], making it unattractive for older people or those with health problems,” the Associated Press wrote. “Insurers could also charge more if a consumer’s medical history discloses health problems.”

Democrats were quick to condemn the plan.

“We shouldn’t be in the business of providing people with worse care,” Sam Berger, former aide to President Barack Obama, told the AP. “What we should be focusing on is finding ways of reducing the cost of high-quality care.”

SEE ALSO:

Mo’Nique Reportedly In Financial Trouble

Trump Voters Want A White History Month