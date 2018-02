Human Being Of The Week: Seattle TV Station Pays Viewers Medical Debt

The Human Being Of The Week is Seattle, WA television station KIRO-TV for buying $1 million in medical debt forgiveness for its viewers. After hearing a story of one of their viewers not being able to pay medical debt the station turned around and paid their debt and many others in a selfless act of kindness.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Also On 100.3: