10 Hysterical Gifs Of Tituss Burgess That Every 20-Something Can Relate To

Since bursting onto the scene in 2015 as Kimmy Schmidt’s show stealing bestie in Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, we’ve all at one point though ” Titus Andromedon is so me!”

Think I might start tweeting one Titus Andromedon gif/photo a day because he never fails to put me in a good mood and I deserve to be in a good mood pic.twitter.com/n0k9varDl9 — Lea (@MissLea_Jay) February 21, 2018

In honor of Broadway superstar Tituss Burgess‘ 39th birthday, check out these hilarious gifs that every millennial can relate to. Maybe some older folks can too — no shade.

When you’ve finally found someone who loves you as much as we love them:

Even on a budget, we like to have the best of the best. Why not? Treat yo’self:

Older generations may call us lazy, but we like to think that we’re selective with our time, a.k.a. smart:

