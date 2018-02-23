Features
Ex-NFL Player Rae Carruth Tries To Make Amends With Son For The Role He Played In The Death Of His Mother

Rae Carruth Wants To Right His Wrongs

Former NFL Player Rae Carruth sent out an apology from prison for his role in the death of the mother of his child Cherica Adams, who was seven months pregnant at the time. Carruth was sentenced in 2001 for conspiring to kill Adams, who delivered their son Chancellor before dying of complications from multiple gunshot wounds.

Carruth wrote a letter to apologize to Cherica’s mother, Saundra Adams, who has custody of Chancellor stating, “I’m apologizing for the loss of her daughter. I’m apologizing for the impairment of my son. I feel responsible for everything that happened. And I just want her to know that truly I am sorry for everything.”

Carruth also stated that Chancellor’s grandmother may not have much longer to live, and he would like to gain custody of his son. He wrote, “I should be raising my son. His mother should be raising her son. Ms. Adams should not be doing this and I want that responsibility back. I feel like he might not ever have his mother in his life but he could still have me and I could still make a difference and I don’t think that’s anyone’s responsibility when I’m still here.”

Saundra Adams responded to the letter by saying, “I’ve forgiven Rae already, but to have any type of relationship with him, there does have to be some repentance. And I think this opens the door. But I can say definitively he’s not ever going to have custody of Chancellor … He will never be raised by a stranger — someone he doesn’t know and who tried to kill him.”

Chancellor suffers from cerebral palsy as a result of his mother’s trauma during birth.

Ex-NFL Player Rae Carruth Tries To Make Amends With Son For The Role He Played In The Death Of His Mother

