BHM: Malcolm X Left Messages That Ring True Today Watch [VIDEO]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 8 hours ago
0 reads
Malcolm_X_005_C_c_MOA.jpg

Malcolm Little was born on May 19, 1925 in Omaha, Nebraska, the fourth of eight children born to Louise and Earl Little.  Malcolm is known as El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz which is Arabic.  Malcolm’s father was killed by white supremists. When he was 13, his mother was placed in a mental institution while he was placed in several foster homes. Malcolm went to prison at the age of 20 for breaking and entering. Upon release on parole, he converted to the Nation of Islam in 1952 and quickly became one of its top leaders.

Malcolm X was the face of the controversial “Nation” group and left in March 1964 and was  assassinated less than a year later in February 1965 by three members of the group.

Enjoy some of Malcolm X’s speeches and please share with your children and community. Celebrating my Rich History-365. Miss Community Cloovia

