Features
Home > Features

Florida Man Sentenced To Death For What He Did To An 8-Year-Old Girl He Met At Walmart

The 61-year-old sex offender lured the girl's family to Walmart before torturing her.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Police line tape crime scene

Source: Scott Olson/ Getty / Getty

8-year-old Cherish Perrywinkle died a brutal death after her mom was lured to Walmart in June 2013. 61-year-old Donald James Smith had promised to buy Perrywinkle’s family food and clothing if they would agree to meet his wife at the Jacksonville location.

People reports, “Cherish’s mother, Rayne Perrywinkle, initially declined to go with Smith, but he allegedly said that his wife had a $100 Walmart card and they would meet her at the store. Rayne Perrywinkle told police that she told him, ‘I don’t usually go with strangers, but if your wife is coming, then it’s OK.’ Perrywinkle was unaware that Smith was not married and that he was on the Florida sex offender registry. He had been released from prison just 21 days earlier.”

At some point during the trip to Walmart, little Cherish “vanished” and surveillance showed the little girl leaving with Smith. Cherish’s mother reportedly told 911 operators, “I hope to God he doesn’t kill her and I hope to God he doesn’t rape her.” Cherish was found the next morning, dead and half-naked in the same orange dress she’d worn to Walmart.

People reports: “Medical Examiner Valerie Rao testified that Cherish had sustained severe injuries from being strangled, tortured and raped. ‘Cherish did not die quickly, and she did not die easily,’ she told jurors. ‘In fact, hers was a brutal and tortured death.’”

As for his criminal history, Smith has been harming kids for a very long time. “In 1977, he was convicted of lewd and lascivious behavior on a child under 16. In 1993, he was sentenced to five years in prison for the attempted kidnapping of a minor. He is registered as a sex offender. Last year he pleaded guilty to attempted impersonation of a public employee and attempted child abuse by mental harm.  He spent a year in jail and was released just three weeks before Cherish was found dead,” People states.

Click here to see photos of Cherish. We hope and pray that the Perrywinkle family is able to find peace they deserve.

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Florida Man Sentenced To Death For What He Did To An 8-Year-Old Girl He Met At Walmart

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 5 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 6 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 6 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos