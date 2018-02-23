Features
Home > Features

This NBA Player Was Supposed To Get An Alley Oop From J. Cole At The Slam Dunk Contest

This would have been a major win

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Real 92.3's The Real Show 2017

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

It’s a real shame that Dallas Mavericks point guard Dennis Smith Jr. didn’t make it to the finals during the 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend’s Slam Dunk contest, because if he had, he had every intention to bring out J. Cole for the big event.

According to The Score, the players’ plan first emerged on the latest episode of the Black Opinions Matter podcast, a detail that was revealed by EPSN’s Amin Elhassan. “If Dennis would have made it to the final round, [J. Cole] was going to throw him the alley-oop,” Elhassan said, “The plan was, Cole would throw the ‘oop, Dennis would dunk it, and Cole would catch the ball and then he’d dunk it too.” He later continued, “That was going to be the ill, craziest dunk, use of a prop or a person ever, but we never got to [see] because [Dennis] was holding out until the final round and didn’t want to bring it out in the first round.”

This wouldn’t have been Cole’s first appearance at an All Star Slam Dunk contest, the rapper  dunked at NBA All-Star Weekend in 2012 with Kevin Hart–but it still would have been dope to see him do a comeback this year.

Both Cole and Dennis Smith Jr. are from Fayetteville, NC and according to Smith, Cole has been a fan since Smith’s college career and was “courtside at almost every home game at [NC State],” Sa fact he dished to an Associated Press reporter after a game in December.

Sucks that fans never got to experience this epic alley oop, but there’s always next year.

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading This NBA Player Was Supposed To Get An Alley Oop From J. Cole At The Slam Dunk Contest

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 5 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 6 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 6 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos